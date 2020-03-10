UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Says 'doors Aren't Closed' To Cooperation With OPEC

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 04:18 PM

Russia says 'doors aren't closed' to cooperation with OPEC

Russian Energy Minster Alexander Novak said Tuesday that Russia remains open to further cooperation with OPEC to stabilise the oil market

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Russian Energy Minster Alexander Novak said Tuesday that Russia remains open to further cooperation with OPEC to stabilise the oil market.

"I want to say the doors aren't closed," Novak told Rossiya 24 television.

The fact that Russia did not reach an agreement with OPEC on extending production cuts "does not mean that in the future we can't cooperate with OPEC and non-OPEC countries."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Market TV Agreement

Recent Stories

Qalandars will take on Zalmis today

18 minutes ago

Babar Azam keeping an eye on players' performance ..

26 seconds ago

Women' s role must be appreciated: Advocate Rizwan ..

28 seconds ago

'Zainab Alert' mobile App launched

2 minutes ago

Rain wind thunderstorm likely in most parts during ..

2 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 10 bn into marke ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.