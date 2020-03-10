Russian Energy Minster Alexander Novak said Tuesday that Russia remains open to further cooperation with OPEC to stabilise the oil market

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Russian Energy Minster Alexander Novak said Tuesday that Russia remains open to further cooperation with OPEC to stabilise the oil market.

"I want to say the doors aren't closed," Novak told Rossiya 24 television.

The fact that Russia did not reach an agreement with OPEC on extending production cuts "does not mean that in the future we can't cooperate with OPEC and non-OPEC countries."