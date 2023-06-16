Russia Sberbank Says Completely Leaves European Banking Market After Selling Subsidiaries

Russia's biggest bank SberBank announced on Friday that it closed a deal on the sale of its subsidiary in Austria, thus completely leaving European banking market

"Sberbank Group announces the closing of the transaction for the sale of 100% of the shares of the Austrian subsidiary Sber Vermogensverwaltungs AG in Abwicklung (formerly Sberbank Europe AG) to an Austrian company controlled by Stephan Zochling. Thus, Sberbank has completely withdrawn from the European banking market," the statement read.