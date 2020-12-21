Russia Seeks Deals With India on Oil Deliveries for Up to 25 Years in Advance - Ambassador

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Russia plans to sign long-term contracts for oil deliveries to India, for up to 25 years in advance, ambassador to New Delhi, Nikolay Kudashev, said on Monday.

"This is about agreeing on long-term oil supplies, reaching agreements on conditions for the supplies of Russia's 'black gold' for 20-25 years in advance, relevant effort is being made," Kudashev told reporters.

The ambassador pointed to Russia's significant role in India's oil and gas sector.

"We deliver crude oil there, we also deliver liquefied natural gas there under long-term agreements. Talks are now ongoing on taking the cooperation to a new long-term level," Kudashev added.

Russia seeks more India's engagement in the Vostok Oil project, the ambassador specified.