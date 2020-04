Russia Sees 2.7% Increase in Oil Processing Volumes in April - Energy Minister

Russian saw a 2.7 percent increase in oil processing volumes in April, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Russian saw a 2.7 percent increase in oil processing volumes in April, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Wednesday.

"As for oil processing, we see the regular situation in April, even some increase in processing at refineries, amounting to 2.7 percent," Novak said, adding that there may be a decline in the next two months over the global demand decrease.