Russia Sees Hungary as Priority Partner for Gas Transit to Europe - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 11:23 PM

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Hungary is one of Russia's priority partners for the gas transit to Europe through the existing routes as well as new routes, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his visit to the Hungarian capital city of Budapest.

"Transit supplies of the Russian gas to west Europe run through Hungary's territory.

The underground storage of Hungary make it possible to ensure uninterrupted supplies to the European consumers, including during the peak loads," Putin said.

"We view Hungary as one of the priority partners for the distribution of supplies of the Russian gas to Europe, both via the existing routes and new routes, northern and southern," the Russian president added.

