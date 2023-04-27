Russia Sees No Need in Additional OPEC+ Output Cuts Due to Decreasing Prices - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Russia sees no need to deepen OPEC+ production cuts due to slower-than-expected demand growth in China and lower oil prices, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

When asked how much the current recovery in oil demand in China is slower than OPEC + experts believed, the official said that the recovery is underway, noting that it may be going slower than expected by the group.

"Of course, there is not (any need to cut oil production once again within OPEC+). Because we only made a decision a month ago, and it will come into force from May for those countries that have joined. And this, I think, will be a good help if balance is not in favor of supply and demand, Novak told reporters.