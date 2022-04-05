Russia Sees West Trying to Pin Blame for Own Mistakes in Economic Policy on Russia - Putin

The situation in the energy sector is deteriorating, including due to pressure on Gazprom in some European countries, there are attempts by Western partners to pin blame for own mistakes in economic policy on Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The situation in the energy sector is deteriorating, including due to pressure on Gazprom in some European countries, there are attempts by Western partners to pin blame for own mistakes in economic policy on Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"The situation here in the energy sector is deteriorating as a result of non-market, rude measures, including administrative pressure on our company Gazprom in some European countries. We are seeing them, our partners, making another attempt to shift their own mistakes in the field of economics and energy to Russia and solve the issues and problems arising in this regard again at our expense," he said.