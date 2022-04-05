UrduPoint.com

Russia Sees West Trying To Pin Blame For Own Mistakes In Economic Policy On Russia - Putin

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2022 | 07:38 PM

Russia Sees West Trying to Pin Blame for Own Mistakes in Economic Policy on Russia - Putin

The situation in the energy sector is deteriorating, including due to pressure on Gazprom in some European countries, there are attempts by Western partners to pin blame for own mistakes in economic policy on Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The situation in the energy sector is deteriorating, including due to pressure on Gazprom in some European countries, there are attempts by Western partners to pin blame for own mistakes in economic policy on Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"The situation here in the energy sector is deteriorating as a result of non-market, rude measures, including administrative pressure on our company Gazprom in some European countries. We are seeing them, our partners, making another attempt to shift their own mistakes in the field of economics and energy to Russia and solve the issues and problems arising in this regard again at our expense," he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Company Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Favourable draws set up Orlando Pirates to reach C ..

Favourable draws set up Orlando Pirates to reach CAF Cup final

3 minutes ago
 CM announces ownership rights to dwellers of katch ..

CM announces ownership rights to dwellers of katchi-abadis

3 minutes ago
 Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Saudi Ambassador ..

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Saudi Ambassador Discuss Ukraine - Moscow

3 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Criticizes UN Ability to Guarantee Secur ..

Zelenskyy Criticizes UN Ability to Guarantee Security, Work Effectively in Ukrai ..

3 minutes ago
 US Suspends Tax Information Exchange With Russia - ..

US Suspends Tax Information Exchange With Russia - Treasury

3 minutes ago
 Pakistani Supreme Court to Resume Hearings on Diss ..

Pakistani Supreme Court to Resume Hearings on Dissolution of Parliament on Wed. ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.