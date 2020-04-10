Russia Sends Over 60,000 COVID-19 Test Kits to EAEU Countries - Health Chief

Russia has sent over 60,000 coronavirus test kits to member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and will provide 50,000 more soon, chief public health official Anna Popova said on Friday

"Russia is providing certain assistance to the countries of the union, as well as to our partners from the Republic of Moldova. We have provided our colleagues with test kits for more than 60,000 tests and are ready to continue providing the necessary assistance. In the near future, we will provide additional test kits for over 50,000 tests to the countries of the union," Popova, who is the head of consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said at the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council's video conference, broadcast by the Rossiya 24 channel.

She specified that later on Friday, Russia would send reagents for 20,000 tests to Armenia and 10 infrared thermometers to Kyrgyzstan to equip checkpoints.

The EAEU consists of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.