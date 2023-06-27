Russia, Serbia Maintain Economic Ties Despite Sanctions Pressure - Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Russia and Serbia have maintained their economic cooperation despite Western sanctions, Russian Ambassador Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said on Tuesday.

Serbia's refusal to endorse sanctions on Russia "has kept the doors open for continued trade and economic cooperation," the ambassador to Serbia told a Valdai Discussion Club think tank meeting in Moscow.

The diplomat said that Russian-Serbian economic ties were undergoing a transition following a breakdown in ties between Moscow and the West, but he said that Russian state companies retained their share of the Serbian market.

"None of the major Russian-Serbian projects has been scrapped. Our key companies continue operating and we are confident of their future in the Republic of Serbia," the ambassador said.

Trade between Russia and Serbia grew by over 50% to $3.8 billion in 2022, according to Serbia's official figures. As of 2023, Russian energy giant Gazprom was Serbia's only supplier of natural gas.