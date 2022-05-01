UrduPoint.com

Russia Should Respond To Freezing Of Its Reserves - Russian Lawmaker

Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Russia Should Respond to Freezing of Its Reserves - Russian Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2022) Russia must respond to the confiscation by Western countries of property and the freezing of reserves by confiscating unfriendly countries' business assets represented on the Russian territory, Russian lower house chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said on Sunday.

"In this regard, it is right to respond to a business located on the Russian territory, whose owners are from unfriendly countries where such decisions (financial sanctions) are made and to confiscate their assets. The proceeds from the sale of assets can be used for the development of our country," Volodin said on Telegram.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Russia Sale Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st May 2022

3 hours ago
 Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI leaders for using uns ..

Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI leaders for using unsophisticated language in publi ..

11 hours ago
 Revenue collection surges by 28.6% to Rs4.858 tril ..

Revenue collection surges by 28.6% to Rs4.858 trillion in 10 months

11 hours ago
 Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title

Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title

11 hours ago
 WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets addition ..

WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets additional slot

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.