Russia Should Respond to Freezing of Its Reserves - Russian Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2022) Russia must respond to the confiscation by Western countries of property and the freezing of reserves by confiscating unfriendly countries' business assets represented on the Russian territory, Russian lower house chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said on Sunday.

"In this regard, it is right to respond to a business located on the Russian territory, whose owners are from unfriendly countries where such decisions (financial sanctions) are made and to confiscate their assets. The proceeds from the sale of assets can be used for the development of our country," Volodin said on Telegram.