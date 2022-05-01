UrduPoint.com

Russia Simplifies Tax Registration For Foreign Firms To Facilitate Ruble Payments For Gas

Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2022 | 07:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Sunday a law simplifying tax registration of foreign organizations opening accounts in Russian banks in accordance with the requirement to pay for Russian gas in rubles.

The relevant document was published on the official portal of legal information. According to the law, foreign firms will be registered with the tax authorities at the request of a Russian credit institution in which they will open their accounts.

A source in the Russian parliamentary committee on budget and taxes told Sputnik that the new rules will greatly simplify the procedures for tax registration and opening of accounts, especially important given that foreign firms are now required to pay for Russian gas in rubles.

In addition, the law eases conditions for the recognition of a company under sanctions, which was re-registered in a special administrative region of Russia, as an international holding company.

The law goes into effect the day of its official publication, but the rules regarding international holding companies and revised tax declarations will come into force in a month.

The Russian president has also signed a law on ratification of the protocol amending the treaty of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). The protocol provides for the possibility of granting a 180-day VAT payment deferral for imports of goods from the EAEU member states to Russian free and special economic zones.

To date, the protocol has been also ratified by Armenia and Belarus.

