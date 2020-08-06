Russia-Singapore Business Council Signs Cooperation Deal With Rossotrudnichestvo

The Russia-Singapore Business Council (RSBC) signed an agreement on cooperation with Rossotrudnichestvo, a Russian state agency responsible for the promotion of Russian culture abroad, the RSBC said in a press release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) The Russia-Singapore Business Council (RSBC) signed an agreement on cooperation with Rossotrudnichestvo, a Russian state agency responsible for the promotion of Russian culture abroad, the RSBC said in a press release.

The deal was signed by Sergey Pronin, the deputy chairman of the council, and Alexander Soloviev, a representative of Rossotrudnichestvo in Singapore.

"The Russia-Singapore business council and the representative office of Rossotrudnichestvo in Singapore confirmed their interest in cooperation in the preparation and implementation of programs and events aimed at strengthening the positive image Russia in Singapore, as well as at promoting Russia's interests abroad in the fields of culture, science and education.

On August 6, the sides signed the cooperation agreement," the RSBC said.

The agreement was signed by RSBC Deputy Chairman Sergey Pronin and representative of Rossotrudnichestvo in Singapore Alexander Soloviev at the Center for Foreign Promotion of Russian High-Tech Companies, which was opened in 2017 with the support of Russia's state corporation, Rostec.

According to Soloviev, joint projects by the RSBC and Rossotrudnichestvo will popularize the Russian language and culture abroad, and will also be beneficial for international cooperation.

Pronin mentioned that the RSBC sees great potential for launching joint humanitarian and educational projects in South-East Asia.