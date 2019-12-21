UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Slams US Sanctions On European Gas Project

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 07:10 PM

Russia slams US sanctions on European gas project

US sanctions on companies working on the new Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will prevent other countries from developing their economies, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :US sanctions on companies working on the new Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will prevent other countries from developing their economies, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

Writing on her Facebook page, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova slammed Washington for promoting an "ideology" that hinders global competition over the pipeline, which will carry Russian gas under the Baltic Sea to Europe.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Europe Washington Facebook Nord Gas From

Recent Stories

Ali Muhammad Khan inaugurates Metrological Office ..

55 seconds ago

Atif Aslam blessed with another child asks fans fo ..

27 minutes ago

US Treasury, Russia's Nord Stream 2 Partners Will ..

56 seconds ago

Germany and EU condemn US sanctions on gas pipelin ..

58 seconds ago

Maryam Nawaz moves Lahore Hight Court for removal ..

1 minute ago

Bodies of two men recovered in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.