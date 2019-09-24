UrduPoint.com
Russia-South Korea Trade Up 16% In January-July 2019 - Minister

Tue 24th September 2019

Russia-South Korea Trade Up 16% in January-July 2019 - Minister

Trade between Russia and South Korea was up 16 percent year-on-year in the first seven months of 2019, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Trade between Russia and South Korea was up 16 percent year-on-year in the first seven months of 2019, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev said Tuesday.

"Trade between our countries rose to nearly $25 billion in 2018, up 29 percent from 2017, and exceeded $14.

5 billion in the first seven months of this year, adding 16 percent to the figure recorded in the same period of 2018," he said.

South Korea is Russia's second-largest partner in Asia. If this growth trend continues, the countries could see their trade meet the $30 billion target.

Trutnev, who doubles as a special presidential envoy for Russia's Far East, spoke at a meeting in Moscow with South Korea's Economy and Finance Minister, Hong Nam-ki, who co-chaired a joint economy panel.

