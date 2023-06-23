Open Menu

Russia Stands For Redistribution Of Global Finances Inclusive Of African Needs - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2023 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Russia stands for reforming the global financial system and enhancing the role of new centers of economic growth, such as African countries, as ensuring Africa's financial independence is instrumental to its development, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"Ensuring economic and financial independence remains one of the key factors in the development of Africa and its food security. Russia takes a principled position in support of the need to reform the global financial architecture and increase the role of new centers of economic growth in it.

We advocate the redistribution of global monetary resources in their favor, and we pay special attention to the needs of African states," Lavrov said at a meeting of the business council of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

A significant part of the events planned for the second Russia-Africa summit will be dedicated to these issues, Lavrov said, adding that Moscow expects the summit, coming up in July, to "give a strong impetus to the comprehensive development of Russian-African relations."

