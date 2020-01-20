Russia Starts to Collect Debts for Military Sales After Fixing Transaction Issues - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) Russia started to receive debts from countries for previously delivered military equipment after the problem with dollar-denominated payments had been fixed, a defense industry source told Sputnik.

"We had problems with [dollar-denominated] payments for the supply of equipment in previous years. Now, a payment system has been fixed, we are moving away from the US Dollar to national currencies, including the euro. And this is normal," the source said.

As of late 2018, due to problems with payment, buyers reportedly owed Russia about $3 billion for weapons they bought.