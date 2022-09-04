Russia Stocked Up Enough Gas Ahead of Winter - Novak

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2022) Russia has enough natural gas to live comfortably through the coming cold season, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Sunday.

"We are guaranteed to have enough power and heat," the former energy minister told a show on Rossiya 1 television channel.

He ruled out energy rationing this winter. Gas prices in Russia are 40 times below those in European markets where a thousand cubic meters has been trading at around $3,000, Novak said. This gives Russia a competitive edge, he added.