Russia stops oil supplies to Belarus after no deal signed

Minsk, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Russia has stopped shipping oil to Belarus, the Belarusian state energy firm said on Friday, after the two countries failed to reach a deal on supplies by a January 1 deadline.

Moscow said oil flow through Belarus -- a key transit route for Russian oil and gas to Europe -- was continuing.

But a dragged-out dispute could threaten supplies.

Belneftekhim said in a statement that loading to Belarus's two oil refineries had been reduced to a technical minimum after supplies from Russia were halted.

"Work is ongoing on concluding the January contracts," said the statement, quoted by statemedia.