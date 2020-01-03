UrduPoint.com
Russia Stops Oil Supplies To Belarus After No Deal Signed

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 03:51 PM

Russia has stopped shipping oil to Belarus, the Belarusian state energy firm said on Friday, after the two countries failed to reach a deal on supplies by a January 1 deadline

Minsk, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Russia has stopped shipping oil to Belarus, the Belarusian state energy firm said on Friday, after the two countries failed to reach a deal on supplies by a January 1 deadline.

Moscow said oil flow through Belarus -- a key transit route for Russian oil and gas to Europe -- was continuing.

But a dragged-out dispute could threaten supplies.

Belneftekhim said in a statement that loading to Belarus's two oil refineries had been reduced to a technical minimum after supplies from Russia were halted.

"Work is ongoing on concluding the January contracts," said the statement, quoted by statemedia.

