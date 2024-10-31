Russia strongly supports Pakistan to join BRICS: Dr Andrew

Director of the Russian International Affairs Council Dr. Andrew Kartunov while speaking at a seminar jointly organized by the Asian Institute of Eco-civilization R&D and the Russian International Affairs Council on Thursday said Russia strongly supports Pakistan to join BRICS

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Director of the Russian International Affairs Council Dr. Andrew Kartunov while speaking at a seminar jointly organized by the Asian Institute of Eco-civilization R&D and the Russian International Affairs Council on Thursday said Russia strongly supports Pakistan to join BRICS.

He elaborated that Pakistan is an important country that can positively foster South-South cooperation and economic linkages. Moreover, he emphasized that there is a need to devise mechanisms for fostering a bilateral relationship between Russia and Pakistan, said a press release.

While addressing the seminar, Senator Mushahid Hussain explained that we are living through a century of unprecedented changes. The Global South must work together to achieve a balanced global order. He emphasized that the Global South should enhance comprehensive cooperation, which must be multidimensional and focus on development.

Executive Director of Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) Dr. Abid Q Suleri said that sustaining the multipolar world requires that dependency on any single currency be reduced and that the use of multiple currencies be strengthened in the global financial system.

Dr. Suleri also proposed that The Global South must explore options for establishing a network of think tanks.

Ms. Julia from RAIC explained that the SCO and BRICS have different mandates, and the BRICS cannot assume the role of a security organization. Therefore, more focus should be placed on economic cooperation and linkages.

Dr. Ashfaq Hassan Khan said Pakistan should join the New Development Bank and benefit from its development and economic growth opportunities. He also introduced his book and said efforts should be made to enhance academic exchanges and cooperation between Pakistan and Russia.

Maj. General (RT) Samrez Salik was of the view that, given its ideological and geostrategic parameters, Pakistan is an ideal candidate for joining the BRICS.

In his concluding remarks, Shakeel Ahamad Ramay, CEO of AIERD, emphasized that Russia and Pakistan should develop mechanisms for academic and literature exchange. Moreover, Russia should focus on its communication policy. Otherwise, propaganda will damage Russia's image and interests.