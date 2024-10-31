Russia Strongly Supports Pakistan To Join BRICS: Dr Andrew
Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2024 | 10:35 PM
Director of the Russian International Affairs Council Dr. Andrew Kartunov while speaking at a seminar jointly organized by the Asian Institute of Eco-civilization R&D and the Russian International Affairs Council on Thursday said Russia strongly supports Pakistan to join BRICS
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Director of the Russian International Affairs Council Dr. Andrew Kartunov while speaking at a seminar jointly organized by the Asian Institute of Eco-civilization R&D and the Russian International Affairs Council on Thursday said Russia strongly supports Pakistan to join BRICS.
He elaborated that Pakistan is an important country that can positively foster South-South cooperation and economic linkages. Moreover, he emphasized that there is a need to devise mechanisms for fostering a bilateral relationship between Russia and Pakistan, said a press release.
While addressing the seminar, Senator Mushahid Hussain explained that we are living through a century of unprecedented changes. The Global South must work together to achieve a balanced global order. He emphasized that the Global South should enhance comprehensive cooperation, which must be multidimensional and focus on development.
Executive Director of Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) Dr. Abid Q Suleri said that sustaining the multipolar world requires that dependency on any single currency be reduced and that the use of multiple currencies be strengthened in the global financial system.
Dr. Suleri also proposed that The Global South must explore options for establishing a network of think tanks.
Ms. Julia from RAIC explained that the SCO and BRICS have different mandates, and the BRICS cannot assume the role of a security organization. Therefore, more focus should be placed on economic cooperation and linkages.
Dr. Ashfaq Hassan Khan said Pakistan should join the New Development Bank and benefit from its development and economic growth opportunities. He also introduced his book and said efforts should be made to enhance academic exchanges and cooperation between Pakistan and Russia.
Maj. General (RT) Samrez Salik was of the view that, given its ideological and geostrategic parameters, Pakistan is an ideal candidate for joining the BRICS.
In his concluding remarks, Shakeel Ahamad Ramay, CEO of AIERD, emphasized that Russia and Pakistan should develop mechanisms for academic and literature exchange. Moreover, Russia should focus on its communication policy. Otherwise, propaganda will damage Russia's image and interests.
Recent Stories
Orientation 2024 held at RLKU
Punjab health ministers collaborate with Irish delegation to enhance life-saving ..
Federal Ombudsman holds open court in Mirpur AJK, vows to address public grievan ..
Health minister stresses importance of emergency medicine at CPSP’s 57th convo ..
'Sister States: Pakistan and New York' documentary screened in New York
ATC convicts accused in hate material case
Mukhtar Bharat praises Punjab govt for outstanding health initiatives
KP Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan
Eurozone inflation rebounds more than expected in October
IHC disposes off Gandapur's petition for meeting with PTI chief
Global stocks slide on US election, tech worries
Govt taking steps to improve agri, industrial, export sector: Rana Tanveer
More Stories From Business
-
Eurozone inflation rebounds more than expected in October40 minutes ago
-
Global stocks slide on US election, tech worries40 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ali Amin Khan Gandapur inaugurates solarization project for ..2 hours ago
-
German institute keen to establish two training centres in energy sector2 hours ago
-
Planning minister reviews progress on CPEC projects51 minutes ago
-
ASEAN, Central Asian states well in focus to boost exports: DG TDAP51 minutes ago
-
Wafi energy becomes major shareholder of SPL2 hours ago
-
‘National Tariff Policy 2025’ consultation launch for boosting industries, exports: Bhatti5 hours ago
-
PSX continues with bearish trend, loses 1,319 points4 hours ago
-
Global stocks decline after weak Wall Street lead4 hours ago
-
FBR launches advance stock register system6 hours ago
-
SCCI, SIDB agree to setup SWFF at Small Industrial Estate6 hours ago