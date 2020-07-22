UrduPoint.com
Russia Successfully Holds Flight Test Of 3D-Printed Aircraft Engine - Research Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 08:40 AM

Russia Successfully Holds Flight Test of 3D-Printed Aircraft Engine - Research Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Russia has for the first time conducted a successful flight test of a 3D-printed aircraft engine, and its production is scheduled for 2021-2022, the press service of the Russian Foundation for Advanced Research Projects in the Defense Industry told Sputnik.

"Russia has for the first time conducted flight tests of the MGTD-20 gas turbine engine made by 3D-printing," the statement said.

The flight tests were held at Kazanbash aviation center in Tatarstan.

In December 2019, the foundation reported successful bench tests of small-sized gas turbine aircraft engines made using 3D printing technology.

