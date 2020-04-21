UrduPoint.com
Russia Suggests Selling Oil On Take-or-Pay Basis -Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 02:30 AM

Russia Suggests Selling Oil on Take-or-Pay Basis -Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said Russia suggested selling oil on a take-or-pay basis and was ready to discuss the option with partners.

On Monday, the price of West Texas intermediate (WTI) crude for delivery in May fell to a negative value for the first time in history, reaching about minus $40 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), as traders tried to get rid of their positions at any cost on the last day of trade amid empty storages.

"With account for our experience in the gas sphere, we suggest selling oil on a take-or-pay basis. We are ready to discuss this option with our partners," Medvedev wrote on his Facebook page.

