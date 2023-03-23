Russia Supplied 67Mln Tonnes of Oil to China in 2022, Volumes to Grow in Future - Novak

Russia supplied about 67 million tonnes of oil to China, almost a third of all exports, in the future these volumes will grow, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Russia supplied about 67 million tonnes of oil to China, almost a third of all exports, in the future these volumes will grow, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"If we take only the People's Republic of China, then we have supplied 67 million tonnes of oil. This is almost a third of all the oil that we exported," he said.

According to Novak, these are partly pipeline deliveries: 30 million tonnes through the Skovorodino-Mohe pipeline, 10 million tonnes via through Kazakhstan.

Of the total volume, 40 million tonnes are stable supplies, and about 26 million tonnes are the redirection of sea traffic that goes through such ports as Novorossiysk, Kozmino, and Primorsk, Novak explained.

"I think these volumes will increase in the future," he added.