Russia Supports Foreign Business, But Will Act If Assets Abroad Seized - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov

Russia creates favorable conditions for the operations of foreign business, but cannot leave unfriendly actions against Russian assets abroad without an answer, especially if its foreign assets are seized, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Russia creates favorable conditions for the operations of foreign business, but cannot leave unfriendly actions against Russian assets abroad without an answer, especially if its foreign assets are seized, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the transfer of foreign assets to temporary management of Russia's Federal Agency for State Property Management (Rosimushchestvo), if Russian assets abroad are seized.

"We advocate that all Western companies continue to work in Russia as they did. On the contrary, we create the same favorable conditions for them as for our domestic business � neither better nor worse, and we are interested in them continuing to work. But when our assets abroad are taken away from us by unfriendly decisions, it would probably be absolutely wrong not to respond. This is an adequate response," Siluanov said, commenting on the decree.