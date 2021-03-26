(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Russia is surprised by Norway's decision to block Rolls-Royce from selling its Norwegian engine maker to Russian engineering company TMH, a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said Friday.

"The news is, honestly, bewildering because it was justified by the need to protect national interests.

Norway's justification of its decision is obviously far-fetched," Maria Zakharova told reporters.

The Russian rail and engine equipment manufacturer said in February that it planned to buy maritime engine producer Bergen Engines from the British industrial group.

Norwegian Justice Minister Monica Maeland told parliament on Tuesday that she would seek to stop the $178 million deal because the Nordic nation did not have security cooperation with Russia. TMH said it was disappointed by the news.