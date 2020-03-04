Russia Suspends Export of Masks, Some Other Medical Supplies Until June 1 - Decree

The Russian government has banned export of face masks and some other medical supplies until June 1, according to the decree published Wednesday on the Cabinet website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The Russian government has banned export of face masks and some other medical supplies until June 1, according to the decree published Wednesday on the Cabinet website.

Items transported for personal use or as part of humanitarian aid are exempt.

The products on the list include bandages, gauze, protective gear, disinfectants and anti-virals as well as some other supplies.

Earlier this week, India reportedly restricted export of pharmaceutical ingredients and drugs amid the global coronavuirus outbreak.