Russia Suspends Tax Agreement With Latvia - Presidential Decree

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Russia Suspends Tax Agreement With Latvia - Presidential Decree

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on suspending the tax agreement between Russia and Latvia, with the relevant document published the official legal information portal on Monday.

"Based on the need to take urgent measures in connection with the violation by Latvia of its obligations under the agreement between Russia and the Latvian government on the avoidance of double taxation and on the prevention of tax evasion with respect to taxes on income and capital of December 20, 2010, I decide ... to suspend the agreement," the decree read.

