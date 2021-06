Russia, Syria Finalizing Agreement on Trade, Economy Cooperation - Russian Official

The drafting of a Russian-Syrian intergovernmental agreement on trade and economic cooperation has entered its final stage, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said on Tuesday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) The drafting of a Russian-Syrian intergovernmental agreement on trade and economic cooperation has entered its final stage, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said on Tuesday.

"We are at the final stage of preparing our future intergovernmental agreement for long-term regulation of our trade and economic partnership," Borisov said at a meeting with Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Borisov reaffirmed Russia's readiness to continue providing military and humanitarian assistance to Syria.