Russia, Syria Preparing Big Program Of Economic Cooperation - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 04:50 PM

Russia, Syria Preparing Big Program of Economic Cooperation - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russia and Syria are developing a big program aimed at boosting economic cooperation between the countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday following talks with his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, in Moscow.

"As for recovering the Syrian economy, we have already taken very serious decisions in recent weeks, which will significantly increase the capabilities of Syria to organize work in a systematic manner. And we continue, naturally, to provide humanitarian assistance ... Now we are discussing concrete actions. A large strategic program of economic cooperation is about to be completed," Lavrov told reporters.

Mekdad, in turn, expressed gratitude to Lavrov and the Russian government for their hospitality and invited the Russian minister to pay a visit to Syria in the near future.

