Russia, Tajikistan Plan To Hold Intergovernmental Commission Meeting In Early 2021 - Gov't

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 09:20 AM

Russia, Tajikistan Plan to Hold Intergovernmental Commission Meeting in Early 2021 - Gov't

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Russia and Tajikistan plan to hold a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation in early 2021, the Russian government said in a statement on its website.

It said Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk had held a meeting with Tajik upper house chairman Rustam Emomali, which took place within the framework of an official visit of a Tajik parliamentary delegation to Russia. The sides discussed urgent trade and economic cooperation issues. Special attention was paid to fuel and energy cooperation, mining and processing industries, the agricultural sector, and the development of cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

"Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk also expressed confidence that the holding at the beginning of next year of a regular meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Tajikistan would contribute to maintaining the dynamics of the development of trade and economic ties," the government said.

