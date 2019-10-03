Russia to Allocate Rosatom $20Mln to Build LNG Production Equipment Testing Facility

Russia's Rosatom nuclear corporation will receive 1.35 billion rubles ($20 million) from the state budget for the construction of a complex to be used for liquefied natural gas (LNG) production technology and equipment testing, according to a protocol of a meeting, chaired by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak, as seen by Sputnik

The new complex, to be built in Russia's northern city of St. Petersburg, will be the first cryogenic equipment testing facility in Russia and third in the world. It is a joint project between the Rosatom corporation and one of its affiliates, the D. V. Efremov Institute of Electrophysical Apparatus (NIIEFA).

According to the meeting notes, the contract for the construction of the complex needs to be approved by the Russian government by October 20.

Once approved, Russia's Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Economic Development are to submit the corresponding amendments to the state budget for the years 2020, 2021 and 2022 before the next budget reading.

The complex's construction is projected to be finished within 11 months of the contract being approved.

The creation of LNG production technology, storage and transportation was prioritized by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2017. The following year, Rosatom's director general, Alexey Likhachev, said that the creation of such facilities would help Russia move away from depending on foreign technology in LNG production.