Russia to Back OPEC+ Oil Output 500,000Bpd Growth From February Amid Stable Market - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) At the OPEC+ January meeting, Russia will support the initiative to boost oil production by 500,000 barrels per day starting from February if the energy market is stable, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

The OPEC+ deal came into force in May, resulting in an oil production drop by 9.7 million barrels per day for three months, followed by 7.7 million barrels daily reduction starting from August. In January, the alliance is set to boost production by 500,000 barrels daily, with the drop falling to 7.

2 million barrels per day.

"If the situation is normal, if it is stable, we will support an increase, as we should smoothly reach figures that were previously envisioned to be in place from January 1, without bothering the market," Novak told reporters.

Russia believes that oil prices ranging from $45 per barrel to $55 per barrel are the best for the national oil output recovery, the deputy prime minister added.

"Otherwise we will never restore our output, others will do it, and we will maintain the current level forever," Novak explained.