UrduPoint.com

Russia To Ban Oil Supplies Under Contracts With Price Cap, Ready To Cut Production - Novak

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Russia to Ban Oil Supplies Under Contracts With Price Cap, Ready to Cut Production - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) Russia is planning to ban oil deliveries to countries requiring to respect the oil price cap and is ready to cut oil production by 5-7% in early 2023 as a response measure to the price cap imposed by the West on Russian crude oil, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

Novak reminded of Russia's planned decree, which will respond to the oil price cap set by the G7 countries and the European Union.

"A ban on the supply of oil and oil products to those countries and those entities that will require compliance with the oil price cap in the contracts is a part of that decree," Novak said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

"We are ready to partially reduce (oil) production; at the beginning of the next year, we may have a decrease of some 500,000-700,000 barrels a day. This is about 5-7% for us," the deputy prime minister said, adding that this volume is insignificant, but "such risks exist."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia European Union Oil Price May

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 December 2022

21 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd December 2022

26 minutes ago
 Sanjrani pledges materializing women's empowerment ..

Sanjrani pledges materializing women's empowerment dream

9 hours ago
 US Military Losing Personnel With Advanced Cyber S ..

US Military Losing Personnel With Advanced Cyber Skills, Training Inadequate - R ..

9 hours ago
 Holiday flights scrapped as massive winter storm s ..

Holiday flights scrapped as massive winter storm sweeps US

10 hours ago
 Stocks mini rally falters

Stocks mini rally falters

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.