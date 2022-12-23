Russia to Ban Oil Supplies Under Contracts With Price Cap, Ready to Cut Production - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) Russia is planning to ban oil deliveries to countries requiring to respect the oil price cap and is ready to cut oil production by 5-7% in early 2023 as a response measure to the price cap imposed by the West on Russian crude oil, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

Novak reminded of Russia's planned decree, which will respond to the oil price cap set by the G7 countries and the European Union.

"A ban on the supply of oil and oil products to those countries and those entities that will require compliance with the oil price cap in the contracts is a part of that decree," Novak said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

"We are ready to partially reduce (oil) production; at the beginning of the next year, we may have a decrease of some 500,000-700,000 barrels a day. This is about 5-7% for us," the deputy prime minister said, adding that this volume is insignificant, but "such risks exist."