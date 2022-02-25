MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) Russia will build up trade and economic ties with other countries, primarily with Asian ones in light of new sanctions against Moscow announced by the West, the Russian Ministry of Economic Development said on Friday.

"We will build up trade and economic ties with other countries, primarily with Asian countries. The Eurasian Economic Union has a huge and not yet fully disclosed potential ” we will continue to develop comprehensive integration," the ministry said in a statement.