Russia To Buy Currency Under Budget Rule For 1st Time Since Jan. 2022 - Finance Ministry

Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2023 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) The Russian Finance Ministry said on Thursday that it would resume the purchase of foreign Currency in the internal market under the budget rule for the first time since January 2022, buying gold and foreign currency for 40.5 billion rubles ($432.5 million) from August 7 to September 6.

The volume of extra oil and gas revenue of the Federal budget is expected to amount to 73.

2 billion rubles in August 2023, whereas the difference between the real monthly gas and oil budget revenue and the expected one was negative and totaled 32.7 billion rubles in July, the ministry said, adding that it would allocate 40.5 billion rubles to purchase gold and foreign currency.

"Operations will take place from August 7, 2023 to September 6, 2023. Daily amount of purchase of foreign currency and gold will be 1.8 billion rubles," the ministry said.

