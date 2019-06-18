Russia to Consider New Dates for OPEC-Non-OPEC Meeting If Offered by Secretariat - Novak

Oint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Orcas will be released from the so-called whale prison in the Russian Far East into the Sea of Okhotsk during the summer-fall season, the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment said on

ISFAHAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Russia will consider new dates for the next OPEC-non-OPEC meeting, if such an offer comes from the OPEC Secretariat, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Tuesday.

"I think that the OPEC Secretariat should work with all sides first. We will consider [new dates] if such a proposal is received from the OPEC Secretariat. First of all, they have to decide between themselves when to hold such a meeting," Novak said, answering a question about the possible dates of the meeting.

The minister added that he had not discussed this issue with Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih so far.

OPEC and OPEC-non-OPEC meetings were initially scheduled for June 25 and June 26, respectively, but their postponement to July is now being discussed. On June 7, Novak said that most countries confirmed their consent to hold an OPEC-non-OPEC meeting from July 2 to July 4, but there was no final decision yet. On Monday, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh said after meeting with Novak that he had agreed to postpone the meeting of OPEC to July 10-12.