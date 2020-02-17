Russia to Continue Oil Talks With Minsk - Kremlin

UrduPoint.com
Mon 17th February 2020 | 04:35 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) Russia will continue oil talks with Minsk and believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, reached certain understanding at their recent meeting in Sochi, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"The dialogue will continue, even more so since we have said that our Belarusian colleagues will keep talking to oil suppliers directly. The countries' leaders decided that they would work on the supply of energy sources at the level of the cabinets, the members of the cabinets who monitor bilateral integration," Peskov said.

