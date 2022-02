Russia to Continue Uninterrupted Exports of Natural Gas, LNG - Energy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Russia intends to continue uninterrupted supplies of natural and liquefied gas to global markets, Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said on Tuesday.

"Russia, for its part, intends to continue uninterrupted supplies of this raw material, including LNG, to global markets, improve the relevant infrastructure, and increase investments in the gas sector," Shulginov said at the opening of the summit at the Gas Exporting Countries Forum.