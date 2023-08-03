Russia to Continue Voluntary Oil Export Cuts in September by 300,000 Bpd - Novak

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Russia will continue to voluntarily oil export cuts in September, but by 300,000 barrels per day this time, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

In August, Novak said that Russia will voluntarily reduce oil exports by 500,000 barrels per day in addition to the previously announced reduction in production for the month.

"As part of efforts to ensure market balance, Russia will continue to voluntarily reduce supplies to oil markets in September, now by 300 thousand barrels per day by reducing exports by a designated amount," Novak told reporters.