Russia to Cut Oil Output by 2.5 Mln BPD Under OPEC+ Deal in May-June - Energy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Russia's share in the collective daily oil output cut of 9.7 million barrels under the OPEC-non-OPEC deal will be 2.5 million barrels per day throughout May-June, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the OPEC+ oil producers agreed to a new deal stipulating a collective reduction in output in a bid to stabilize the market.

"Under the agreement, Russia will reduce its production by 2.5 million barrels per day out of total 9.7 million, with the baseline level of the reduction for Russia set at 11 million barrels per day," Novak said as quoted in a press release by the Russian Energy Ministry.

According to Novak, the parties to the agreement would partially restore production up to a reduction limit of 8 million barrels per day over the next half a year and 6 million barrels per year in 2021.