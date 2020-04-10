UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Cut Space Launch Prices By 30% In Response To Elon Musk's Dumping - Roscosmos

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 08:56 PM

Russia to Cut Space Launch Prices by 30% in Response to Elon Musk's Dumping - Roscosmos

Russia will slash the price of its space launch services by 30 percent to counter what it sees as dumping by Elon Musk's SpaceX company, the head of Russia's state space agency Roscosmos said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Russia will slash the price of its space launch services by 30 percent to counter what it sees as dumping by Elon Musk's SpaceX company, the head of Russia's state space agency Roscosmos said Friday.

"The pricing we propose is effectively our response to dumping by American companies, which receive funding from the US budget," Dmitry Rogozin said in a report to the Russian president.

Rogozin estimated that space launches cost NASA 1.5 to 4 times more than what SpaceX charges its customers, which is roughly $60 million per launch.

"To increase our share in the global market we are considering cutting the launch price by more than 30 percent by reducing non-manufacturing costs and increasing the operational efficiency of our factories," Rogozin explained.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Budget Company Price Elon Musk SpaceX Market From Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Mefloquine Antiviral Activity Against Coronavirus ..

2 minutes ago

White House Says Putin, Trump Discuss COVID-19, En ..

2 minutes ago

Confirmed Novel Coronavirus Cases in Canada Exceed ..

2 minutes ago

US Capital Area COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 300, Case ..

9 minutes ago

OPEC+ Needs to Expand Cooperation to Stabilize Oil ..

9 minutes ago

Tareen questions forensic audit of his sugar mills

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.