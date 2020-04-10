Russia will slash the price of its space launch services by 30 percent to counter what it sees as dumping by Elon Musk's SpaceX company, the head of Russia's state space agency Roscosmos said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Russia will slash the price of its space launch services by 30 percent to counter what it sees as dumping by Elon Musk's SpaceX company, the head of Russia's state space agency Roscosmos said Friday.

"The pricing we propose is effectively our response to dumping by American companies, which receive funding from the US budget," Dmitry Rogozin said in a report to the Russian president.

Rogozin estimated that space launches cost NASA 1.5 to 4 times more than what SpaceX charges its customers, which is roughly $60 million per launch.

"To increase our share in the global market we are considering cutting the launch price by more than 30 percent by reducing non-manufacturing costs and increasing the operational efficiency of our factories," Rogozin explained.