Russia to Decide on Further Reduction of Oil Production Within Next Several Days - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Russia will make a decision on possible further reduction of oil production under the OPEC+ deal within the next several days, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

"I think it is a matter of the coming days. We will see how the situation develops within the next several days," Novak told reporters.

The minister added that Russia's decision on the issue would become clear next week.