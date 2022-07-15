UrduPoint.com

Russia To Diversify Energy Exports If Europe Does Not Buy Oil, Gas - Deputy Envoy To UN

Muhammad Irfan Published July 15, 2022 | 08:33 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) Russia will diversify its energy exports if the European countries do not purchase Russian oil and gas, Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Friday.

"If Europe doesn't want cooperation with Russia in energy matters, I think we will make necessary conclusions and we will diversify our exports. This is not an easy process, but is doable, and we will do it. I don't think that Russia will be the side who will suffer because of this," Dmitry Polyanskiy said in an interview with the radio station TNT.

Polyanskiy said he is convinced that if that happens, the European countries will remember the "nice old days" when they were able to obtain inexpensive Russian gas and other energy resources.

The European Union has repeatedly said it is trying to decrease its dependence on Russian oil and gas to punish Moscow for its actions in Ukraine. Until recently, Russia has supplied the EU with about 40 percent of total gas imports.

