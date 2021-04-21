Russia to Ensure Price Predictability Through Market Regulation Mechanisms - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Russian government aims to ensure price predictability and long-term stability using market regulation mechanisms, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday during the address to the Federal Assembly.

"The government's task is to form long-term conditions that will use market regulation mechanisms, and I want to underline this part, and we do have such mechanisms, to guarantee predictability and quality saturation of the internal market," Putin stressed.