UrduPoint.com

Russia To Enter Top 3 Of Liquefied Natural Gas Producers Within 8 Years- Energy Consultant

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Russia to Enter Top 3 of Liquefied Natural Gas Producers Within 8 Years- Energy Consultant

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) Russia will become one of the world's three largest producers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in terms of output in five to eight years, a senior consultant with Russian independent energy advisor VYGON Consulting, Ekaterina Kolbikova, has told Sputnik.

"In (a period from) 2027-2030, Russia will become one of the top three countries in terms of gas liquefaction capacity, outrunning Australia," Kolbikova said.

Australia, Qatar and the United States are currently leaders in terms of capacities for gas liquefaction. Moreover, Qatar and the US have clear plans on further expansion of production of liquefied gas. According to the US Department of Energy, the US will reach the first place in terms of gas liquefaction volumes by the end of 2022. US companies are expected to produce 13.9 billion cubic feet (393.6 million cubic meters) of LNG per day, Australia is expected to produce 11.4 billion cubic feet and Qatar10.4 billion cubic feet.

Russia is currently in fourth place.

"Russia does not solely rely on gas distributed through pipelines, on the contrary, according to our estimates the proportion of LNG in (Russian) export will rise from 16% in 2020 to 28% in 2025 and up to 33% in 2030 largely due to gas monetization in regions that are remote (from the unified gas supply system)," Kolbikova said.

Russia's business strategy is different from the one in the US, the consultant added.

"To implement an LNG project (in Russia), it is necessary to find an additional source of funding and ensure a profit-making capacity of investments at a level of at least 15% throughout the entire cycle from production to sales. This is a difficult task given the uncertainties of the resource base, external markets and the regulatory environment," Kolbikova said.

Meanwhile, US companies rely on more affordable long-term funding so they need to cover only tolling fees (operating expenses for the process of gas liquefaction). All other risks, including cost of gas extraction and its sale, fall on the shoulders of customers, the consultant concluded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Australia Business Russia Qatar Sale United States Gas 2020 Market All From Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Extraction (Pakistan) Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th Jan ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th January 2022

3 hours ago
 US December Job Gains Underwhelm But Fed's 'Maximu ..

US December Job Gains Underwhelm But Fed's 'Maximum Employment' Goal Reached - L ..

10 hours ago
 Blinken Says NATO's Defense Posture Must Strengthe ..

Blinken Says NATO's Defense Posture Must Strengthen Further if Russia Does Not D ..

10 hours ago
 Inflation an int'l phenomenon: Hammad Azhar

Inflation an int'l phenomenon: Hammad Azhar

10 hours ago
 US Ready to Reconfirm to Russia Readiness to Insti ..

US Ready to Reconfirm to Russia Readiness to Institute Risk-Reduction Measures - ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.