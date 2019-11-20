Russia to Expand Settlements in National Currencies With Cuba - Deputy Foreign Minister

Russia and Cuba will expand transactions in national currencies, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik

"We do this in some sectors and we will be expanding this practice," the deputy minister said.

He added that more could be done given US sanctions against Cuba.

"There is a number of other sectors where work is being done, including certain projects, the issues that would mean the island's better security in energy and in other spheres. We are working with the Cubans on all these matters, including national currencies transactions," Ryabkov said.