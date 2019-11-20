UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Expand Settlements In National Currencies With Cuba - Deputy Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 06:35 PM

Russia to Expand Settlements in National Currencies With Cuba - Deputy Foreign Minister

Russia and Cuba will expand transactions in national currencies, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Russia and Cuba will expand transactions in national currencies, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

"We do this in some sectors and we will be expanding this practice," the deputy minister said.

He added that more could be done given US sanctions against Cuba.

"There is a number of other sectors where work is being done, including certain projects, the issues that would mean the island's better security in energy and in other spheres. We are working with the Cubans on all these matters, including national currencies transactions," Ryabkov said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Cuba All

Recent Stories

Calm restored in Iran after days of protests

3 minutes ago

Cooperation of parents vital for eradication of Po ..

5 minutes ago

Ryabkov Warns Against Drawing Parallels Between Ex ..

5 minutes ago

Shopkeepers fined for overcharging in Kohat

5 minutes ago

Event to raise awareness against corruption held a ..

5 minutes ago

National Assembly speaker stresses need for close ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.