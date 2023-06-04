Russia to Extend Voluntary Oil Production Cut Until December 2024 - Deputy Prime Minister

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2023) Russia will extend its voluntary oil production cut by 500,000 barrels per day until the end of December 2024, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday.

"As a precautionary measure, Russia will extend the voluntary reduction of 500,000 barrels per day until the end of December 2024, in agreement with the countries participating in the OPEC+ agreement, which announced voluntary cuts in April.

This voluntary cut will be made from the production level approved on June 4 at the thirty-fifth OPEC+ meeting," he told reporters.