Russia To Fulfill Budget Obligations Despite Drop In Oil, Gas Revenues - Finance Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Russia to Fulfill Budget Obligations Despite Drop in Oil, Gas Revenues - Finance Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2023) Russia will fulfill all its budget obligations despite a decline in oil and gas revenues given that the treasury received 2.5 trillion rubles ($32 billion) in additional revenues as of late March, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Sunday.

"Just the day before (Saturday), the Treasury received an additional 2.5 trillion rubles. Yes, we see that there is a slight decrease in oil and gas revenues, as price parameters for energy resources are somewhat different from what was included in the budget. However, I am sure that we will fulfill all obligations, and there is no doubt about it," Siluanov said in an interview with Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin, published on Telegram.

