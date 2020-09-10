UrduPoint.com
Russia To Hold 2nd Caspian Economic Forum In 2021 - Lavrov

Thu 10th September 2020

Russia to Hold 2nd Caspian Economic Forum in 2021 - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The second Caspian Economic Forum will be held in the Russian capital of Moscow next year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Next year, the second Caspian Economic Forum will be held in Moscow, and we are simultaneously preparing for the sixth Caspian Summit," Lavrov said following talks with his Kazakh counterpart, Mukhtar Tleuberdi, on the sidelines of the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's foreign ministers.

According to the diplomat, the governments are working on a number of important documents for the summit.

The five Caspian littoral states Iran, Russia, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan held the first Caspian Economic Forum in Turkmenistan in August.

