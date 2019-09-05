UrduPoint.com
Russia To Hold Talks On Gas Price With Belarus Soon - Energy Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 04:43 PM

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Russia will hold talks with Belarus on Russia's gas price in the near future, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We are holding consultations. We are planning to meet in the near future and hold negotiations," Novak said, answering a question on when Russia is planning to agree on the gas price with Minsk.

The agreement on Russian gas price for Belarus expires this year. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that it would be reasonable to bring the price down to a level that would be close to the domestic Russian level.

Minsk expects to reach agreement with Russia on a price for the transitional period that will last from 2020 to 2025, when a common Eurasian Economic Union gas market is set to be formed.

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

