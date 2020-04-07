Russia to Join OPEC+ Video Conference on Thursday - Energy Ministry

Russia will participate in the OPEC+ meeting, which will focus on the possibility to reduce oil production for stabilizing the market, a spokesperson for the Russian Energy Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Russia will participate in the OPEC+ meeting, which will focus on the possibility to reduce oil production for stabilizing the market, a spokesperson for the Russian Energy Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Yes," the spokesman said, when asked whether Russia will join the meeting, which will be held on Thursday in the format of a video conference.